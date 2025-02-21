Imran Khan won’t make deal like Nawaz Sharif, says Barrister Saif

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif has said that PTI founder will not enter into any deal with the establishment like PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif.

In a statement on Friday, Saif claimed that the government fears , which is why meetings with him have been banned.

He accused the government of pressuring Khan to negotiate but insisted that the PTI founder remains resolute, unlike Nawaz Sharif. He further alleged that the government is violating basic human rights and committing contempt of court.

Saif demanded that the ban on meetings with be lifted immediately.