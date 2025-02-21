Friday, February 21, 2025
Imran Khan won't make deal like Nawaz Sharif, says Barrister Saif

Imran Khan won’t make deal like Nawaz Sharif, says Barrister Saif
Web Desk
1:44 PM | February 21, 2025
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif has said that PTI founder Imran Khan will not enter into any deal with the establishment like PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif.

In a statement on Friday, Saif claimed that the government fears Imran Khan, which is why meetings with him have been banned.

He accused the government of pressuring Khan to negotiate but insisted that the PTI founder remains resolute, unlike Nawaz Sharif. He further alleged that the government is violating basic human rights and committing contempt of court.

Saif demanded that the ban on meetings with Imran Khan be lifted immediately.

