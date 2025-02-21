Iran crowned champions at 7th Combaxx Asian Int’l Open Taekwondo C’ships | Saudia win women’s title | Pakistan secure second place in both categories

LAHORE - Iran clinched the men’s title at the 7th Combaxx Asian International Open Taekwondo Championship, while host nation Pakistan finished as the runner-up, with Egypt securing third place. In the women’s category, Saudi Arabia claimed the top position, with Pakistan and Egypt taking second and third places, respectively.

Iran’s Mahdi Haji Mousaei was named the Best Male Athlete, while Saudi Arabia’s Dunya Ali Abutaleb won the Best Female Athlete award. Pakistan’s Hamza Saeed and Mali’s Iman Kanoute were recognized for their outstanding fighting spirit. The Best Coach awards went to Saudi Arabia’s Qurban and Iran’s Mohammad Azizi.

On the final day at PSB’s Liaquat Gymnasium, Iran’s Mahdi Haji Mousaei won gold in the 63kg men’s final, defeating Pakistan’s Nauman Khan 2-0. Iran’s Arash Zameni secured third place, while Saudi Arabia’s Mustafa Alkhawahar finished fourth. In the 80kg men’s category, Kazakhstan’s Abdurakhmon defeated Pakistan’s Mazhar Abbas 2-0 to win gold. Pakistan’s Mohammad Iqbal claimed third place, while Afghanistan’s Omid Sahak took fourth.

In the women’s 53kg category, Saudi Arabia’s Dunya Ali Abutaleb secured gold by defeating Pakistan’s Naqsh Hamdani. Lojain Ahmed of Saudi Arabia took third place, while Pakistan’s Samra Durr won fourth. Greece’s Styliani Marentaki triumphed in the -67kg women’s category, overcoming Mali’s Iman Kanoute 2-0 to secure gold. Pakistan’s Hajra Shakeel took third place, while Maliha Ali of Pakistan finished fourth.