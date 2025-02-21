Islamabad High Court orders release of over 120 arrested PTI workers

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday accepted the post-arrest bails of 120 PTI workers and ordered to release them in cases of protests and riots on November 26, in the capital.

The court also directed each accused to submit surety bonds worth Rs20,000 and an affidavit to the concerned police station stating that they would not get involved in such crime in future.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif announced the verdict against post-arrest bail petitions of PTI activists.

During a hearing of the case, lawyers Ali Bokhari, Babar Awan, Murtaza Toori and others appeared before the court. The court ordered the authorities to release the accused after they submitted surety bonds and affidavits.