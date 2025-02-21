JUI-F announces support for Bhasha Dam rights movement

ISLAMABAD - The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazal) yesterday announced its support for the ‘Huqooq Do, Dam Banao Committee’ (Rights First, Build the Dam Committee) in its ongoing struggle for the rights of those affected by the construction of the Diamer-Bhasha Dam.

The party has urged the federal government to address the growing unrest among the people of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri stated that the people of Diamer made immense sacrifices, even relinquishing the graves of their ancestors, for the construction of the dam.

However, he criticized the authorities for failing to fulfil the promises made to the displaced residents. “The agreement reached with the affectees in 2010 remains unimplemented, which is nothing short of a mockery,” he said.

Ghauri emphasized that the demands of the dam-affected people must be addressed immediately and called on the government to take notice of the ongoing sit-in protests by the victims.

“The federal government should not allow the situation in Gilgit-Baltistan to deteriorate, as we have seen in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” the JUI-F spokesperson warned. The Diamer-Bhasha Dam, a multi-purpose project intended to address Pakistan’s energy and water crisis, has been a source of controversy for years.

The government had promised compensation and resettlement for those displaced, but delays in fulfilling these commitments have fuelled resentment among the local population.

The JUI-F’s statement adds to the mounting pressure on the authorities to resolve the grievances of the affected communities before the situation escalates further.