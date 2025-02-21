Friday, February 21, 2025
Karachi authorities exhume Mustafa Aamir’s body in murder investigation

Web Desk
3:26 PM | February 21, 2025
National

Karachi authorities have exhumed the body of Mustafa Aamir in Mawachh Goth as part of an ongoing murder investigation.

A medical and forensic expert board supervised the process, collecting eleven samples for examination. Following the exhumation, the body was transferred to the Edhi morgue.

Dr. Samia, head of the medical board and police surgeon, stated that determining the exact cause of death remains challenging.

CPLC Identification Cell Head Aamir Hassan Khan confirmed that the DNA report is expected within three to seven days, after which the body will be handed over to the family.

Investigation officials emphasized that further action will be taken based on the DNA results.

