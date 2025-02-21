Karachi woman arrested for husband’s murder with online accomplice

A woman in Karachi has been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband, Muhammad Afzal, with the help of her friend.

Afzal was killed with a sharp-edged weapon on February 11 in Hajji Zakaria Goth. Initially taken into custody for questioning, the wife later confessed to the crime, revealing that she had planned and executed the murder with her online acquaintance, Muhammad Waqas.

Police stated that the woman and Waqas met through social media, and their friendship led to the murder plot. Waqas, along with an accomplice, carried out the killing. Both the wife and Waqas have been arrested, and further investigation is underway.

In a similar incident last year, a woman in Bannu killed her husband with an axe over a family dispute.

Identified as Sultana Bibi, she attacked and killed 40-year-old Mohammad Roshan before fleeing the scene. A case was registered against her based on a complaint from the victim’s brother.