Karot HPP launches report on China’s role in Pak uplift

ISLAMABAD - China Three Gorges South Asia Investment Ltd. has launched the Karot Hydropower Project Report 2025, detailing the successful operations of the Chinese power initiative under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The report was unveiled at the one-day International Conference on ‘Regional Connectivity & Pakistan: Emerging Opportunities,’ hosted by the Pakistan-China Institute in Islamabad.

It emphasizes the significant benefits of Foreign Direct Investment in Pakistan.

The event drew global dignitaries, who commended the contributions of Chinese companies to Pakistan’s development.

According to Gwadar Pro, the report emphasizes that Chinese companies have brought over 8,900 megawatts of power capacity and the 660 KV HVDC Matiari-Lahore Transmission line to Pakistan, with an investment of approximately USD 16 billion.

These achievements have not only effectively addressed energy shortages but have also spurred technological innovation, increased employment, and boosted economic growth.

It further notes that Chinese companies have actively engaged with local communities across Pakistan, fulfilling their corporate social responsibilities and supporting the country’s sustainable economic and social development.

Their efforts have significantly contributed to modernizing Pakistan’s energy infrastructure, laying a robust foundation for the nation’s progress.

A key highlight of the report is the Karot Hydropower Project (HPP), which generates approximately 3,206 GWh of clean and renewable energy annually.

The project plays a crucial role in reducing carbon dioxide emissions by around 35 million tons each year, successfully implementing the Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP).

Additionally, the project has been instrumental in creating jobs, employing nearly 5,000 individuals during its construction phase and sustaining around 150 jobs during operations.

This has not only helped reduce unemployment but has also promoted economic growth and skill development within local communities.