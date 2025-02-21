Friday, February 21, 2025
Khawaja Asif claims Imran Khan seeking army chief’s help through letters

Web Desk
12:20 PM | February 21, 2025
Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has claimed that PTI founder Imran Khan is repeatedly writing letters to the army chief, seeking his intervention.

In an interview, Asif stated that while the army chief is currently in the UK, a propaganda campaign is being run against him on social media.

Referring to PTI’s past stance, he remarked, “They once called an army chief a fatherly figure, but now some elements are maligning him.”

Asif further alleged that PTI aimed to appoint Faiz Hameed as army chief to make the military subservient to the party. He also accused PTI of orchestrating violence on May 9, 2023, and November 24, 2024, and said they were now facing the consequences.

Bilawal Bhutto rejects military rule, calls for stronger democracy at Oxford Union

The minister claimed that PTI even wrote letters to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in an attempt to damage the country’s economy.

He asserted that the government’s efforts had led to economic and governance improvements, while a free and independent judiciary was now unsettling PTI.

Expressing optimism about the country’s future, Asif concluded that Pakistan was bound to succeed, and PTI would become a thing of the past.

