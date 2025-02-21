KP Governor stresses for economic transformation

Peshawar - Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, has emphasized the need for economic transformation and a transparent business environment to ensure sustainable national growth. He made these remarks while addressing the “Revive Pakistan” seminar held at the Governor House, organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Thursday.

The event was attended by RCCI President Usman Shaukat, Vice President Fahad Barlas, Chairman of Revive Pakistan Muhammad Imran, President of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Rabia Basri, and representatives from various business chambers across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Business leaders and economic experts from Peshawar, Nowshera, Swat, Kohat, Abbottabad, Bajaur, and other regions presented proposals for economic growth. RCCI President Usman Shaukat extended gratitude to Governor Kundi for hosting the seminar, emphasizing the role of collaboration in strengthening the economy.

Governor Kundi highlighted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s untapped natural resources and investment potential, acknowledging challenges faced by the business community. He stressed the importance of empowering youth and women entrepreneurs, ensuring better business opportunities for those unable to enter formal employment.

Reaffirming his commitment to enhancing the province’s soft image, Governor Kundi encouraged more economic forums and investment-focused events at the Governor House to drive progress.

Meanwhile, students from City School Cantt Branch Peshawar visited the Governor House on an educational trip. The students engaged in a study session with Governor Kundi, where they discussed growth opportunities and the role of state institutions.

Governor Kundi highlighted the historical significance of the Governor House and the constitutional role of the Governor. He proposed regular educational visits to familiarize students with key government institutions, boosting their confidence and awareness of governance structures.

“Our children should be well-informed about major institutions shaping their future,” he said, lauding City School’s role in education. City School Principal Saima Saeed thanked Governor Kundi for the opportunity and his encouragement in fostering students’ knowledge and aspirations.