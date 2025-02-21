Friday, February 21, 2025
KP govt reviews progress on flagship development projects

KP govt reviews progress on flagship development projects
OUR STAFF REPORT
February 21, 2025
Peshawar  - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the progress of the provincial government’s flagship development projects.  

The meeting assessed key initiatives, including the provision of solar systems to 130,000 deserving households, construction of a 120-kilometer power transmission line, the Peshawar-D.I. Khan Motorway, the establishment of the Provincial Islamic Takaful Insurance Company, the Home-Stay Tourism initiative, the Traffic Corridor Hub, the Debt Management Fund, and the Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) Lift Canal.  

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Finance, Muzammil Aslam, Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Additional Chief Secretary for Planning and Development Ikramullah Khan, and administrative secretaries of relevant departments were present.  

Chief Minister Gandapur directed officials to ensure timely progress on these projects, stressing their potential to transform the province’s economy, generate employment, and provide essential services to the public. He instructed authorities to monitor daily progress and assured that the government would provide the necessary resources for their swift completion.  He further called for amendments to relevant laws to expedite project implementation, ensuring that benefits reach the public without unnecessary delays.  

Civil service reforms: CSS exam system set for major overhaul

During the briefing, officials informed that e-balloting for the distribution of free solar systems will take place this month. The contract for Lot 1 of the provincial transmission line, covering 40 kilometers from Matiltan Powerhouse to Bahrain, has been awarded with an 18-month completion timeline. Lot 2, extending 80 kilometers from Bahrain to the Chakdara Grid Station, will follow.  

Additionally, work on two packages of the CRBC Lift Canal project is set to begin by May, while land acquisition processes for the Peshawar-D.I. Khan Motorway are already underway.  

The Chief Minister emphasized the urgent need to start land acquisition for the CRBC project from both the head and tail , underscoring its critical role in ensuring the province’s food security.

