KP govt reviews steps to control price hike in Ramazan

Peshawar - Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah, chaired a high-level meeting to review province-wide preparations for the holy month of Ramazan. The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home & Tribal Affairs, Abid Majeed, along with Secretaries of the Food, Social Welfare, Industries, and Local Government Departments, and staff from the Performance Management and Reforms Unit.

Discussions focused on price fixation, monitoring mechanisms, quality assurance of essential commodities, prevention of hoarding, market assessments, waste management, crowd control, and complaint resolution. It was decided that traders, market associations, and consumer representatives would be actively involved in ensuring fair pricing. Prices will be publicized through social media, FM radio, and print and electronic media, while also being uploaded on the Price Control System in the Integrated Performance Management System (IPMS) managed by the PMRU.

Deputy Commissioners will set up at least one Price Monitoring Camp/Desk per district, with additional camps established as needed. Dedicated teams will enforce price list compliance, conduct surprise inspections, and address public complaints. The Halal Food Authority will inspect the quality of Sehri and Iftari items, while checkpoints will test milk for adulteration. Coordination with the Weights & Measures Inspectorate will ensure compliance with standard measures. Surprise inspections of warehouses and storage facilities will be conducted to curb hoarding.

Weekly assessments of market inventories and supply chains will be carried out to prevent shortages. Coordination with wholesalers, traders, and suppliers will be strengthened to ensure adequate stock levels. Waste collection teams will be deployed a week before Ramazan, focusing on sanitation in crowded markets during peak hours. Special traffic management teams will regulate congestion, with temporary parking arrangements and additional personnel to manage crowds.

The Chief Secretary directed all departments to implement these measures promptly and maintain vigilance throughout Ramazan. He stressed the importance of a coordinated effort to facilitate the public and maintain market discipline. He also instructed the PMRU to activate a robust reporting and complaint mechanism, including mobile apps, while District Control Rooms with PTCL and WhatsApp complaint numbers will be operational to handle public grievances.