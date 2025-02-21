Friday, February 21, 2025
KP to pay salaries, pensions by Feb 28 ahead of Ramadan

Web Desk
12:28 PM | February 21, 2025
National

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced that all government employees will receive their salaries and pensions by February 28, ahead of Ramadan 2025.

According to a notification from the KP Finance Department, the decision was made to ensure timely disbursement of funds, considering official holidays on March 1 and 2. This will allow employees to access their salaries before the holy month begins.

Ramadan Moon Sighting
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted a “good chance” of the Ramadan 1446 AH moon being sighted on March 1, 2025. If confirmed, the first day of fasting will be on Sunday, March 2.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will convene in Peshawar on February 28 to officially confirm the sighting of the Ramadan-ul-Mubarak moon.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is a time for spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and devotion. Muslims observe fasting from dawn to sunset, engage in prayer, and focus on charitable acts.

