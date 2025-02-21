KP to pay salaries, pensions by Feb 28 ahead of Ramadan

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced that all government employees will receive their salaries and pensions by February 28, ahead of Ramadan 2025.

According to a notification from the KP Finance Department, the decision was made to ensure timely disbursement of funds, considering official holidays on March 1 and 2. This will allow employees to access their salaries before the holy month begins.

Ramadan Moon Sighting

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted a “good chance” of the Ramadan 1446 AH moon being sighted on March 1, 2025. If confirmed, the first day of fasting will be on Sunday, March 2.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will convene in Peshawar on February 28 to officially confirm the sighting of the Ramadan-ul-Mubarak moon.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is a time for spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and devotion. Muslims observe fasting from dawn to sunset, engage in prayer, and focus on charitable acts.













