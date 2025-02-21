Friday, February 21, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Lahore Qalandars announces official kit partner for PSL

Lahore Qalandars announces official kit partner for PSL
Web Sports Desk
5:29 PM | February 21, 2025
Sports

Lahore Qalandars has announced GripActive as their official kit partner for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), marking the start of an exciting three-year collaboration. The partnership establishes GripActive as the official kit manufacturer for the team and the exclusive international merchandiser for Lahore Qalandars' apparel.

Under this agreement, GripActive will design and produce Lahore Qalandars' official kits, integrating high-performance technology with innovative designs that embody the team’s spirit and passion. The kits will be made from sustainable, eco-friendly fabric, aligning with the team's commitment to environmental responsibility.

"We are thrilled to welcome GripActive on board as our official kit partner for the next three years," said Atif Rana, CEO of Lahore Qalandars. "Their expertise in high-quality sports apparel and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our vision. This partnership ensures that our players and fans have access to top-tier merchandise both locally and internationally."

Security forces eliminate six terrorists in Karak IBO

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1740121755.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025