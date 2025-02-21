Lahore Qalandars announces official kit partner for PSL

has announced GripActive as their official kit partner for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), marking the start of an exciting three-year collaboration. The partnership establishes GripActive as the official kit manufacturer for the team and the exclusive international merchandiser for ' apparel.

Under this agreement, GripActive will design and produce ' official kits, integrating high-performance technology with innovative designs that embody the team’s spirit and passion. The kits will be made from sustainable, eco-friendly fabric, aligning with the team's commitment to environmental responsibility.

"We are thrilled to welcome GripActive on board as our official kit partner for the next three years," said Atif Rana, CEO of . "Their expertise in high-quality sports apparel and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our vision. This partnership ensures that our players and fans have access to top-tier merchandise both locally and internationally."