Legislating Climate

While our parliamentarians often seem preoccupied with dramatic political arguments and self-serving salary hikes, real political work can still take place behind the scenes. Beyond the theatrics, democracy and the parliamentary system serve their true purpose when standing committees engage in substantive discussions to improve Pakistan’s legal frameworks and law enforcement. Amidst this, it is encouraging to see the National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change actively deliberating on two climate bills—one of which aims to impose stricter regulations on private enterprises operating in Pakistan.

While the second bill, the Pakistan Environmental Protection Bill, remains under discussion, the committee has passed the Climate Accountability Bill. This is a crucial piece of legislation, as it establishes the Climate Change Repatriation Fund. The fund will collect fines imposed on companies that harm the environment, redirecting these penalties towards initiatives aimed at mitigating climate damage. In Pakistan, private companies remain the primary contributors to pollution and environmental degradation.

Multinational corporations set up operations in the country, producing vast amounts of plastic waste and carbon emissions while selling their products without any meaningful responsibility for the environmental consequences. Local municipal authorities, already underfunded, are left to deal with the waste. In many cases, this waste is burned, exacerbating Pakistan’s climate crisis. The same pattern extends to deforestation, crop burning, and the reckless exploitation of natural resources.

Empowering a regulatory body to fine these corporations is essential for enforcing environmental laws. In the past, these companies have evaded accountability due to weak legislation and poor enforcement. However, with this bill now moving through the National Assembly’s Standing Committee, there is hope that it will reach Parliament, where its provisions can be further strengthened. A robust legal framework with an expanded scope is necessary to ensure that corporations do not continue polluting Pakistan in pursuit of profit.