Let’s Educate the Future

February 21, 2025
When I visit my village, I see that our future generations are destined to become shepherds, farmers, and conductors instead of students. In some areas, children are eager to learn. Some study at home or on the bare ground, while others are deprived of education altogether. In today’s modern world, where students elsewhere use computers and laptops for learning, these children still lack even basic school supplies like chalk, blackboards, and slates.

Education is a fundamental right of every citizen. Yet, our future generations remain deprived of it. As Nelson Mandela said, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” If everyone had access to education, we could transform our nation. While other countries have already observed the moon and are now reaching Mars, we remain far behind.

These children are gifted, and with proper education, they could achieve remarkable things. What confuses me is that our country has a small population and abundant resources—yet our people remain among the poorest. While people in other areas live in buildings, villagers still reside in cottages. Others have long moved from chalkboards to laptops, while these children have yet to receive even the most basic tools for learning.

This reality is unbearable, yet they have endured it for generations. If the government fails to provide gas, electricity, transportation, and water, life goes on. But education is different—it is a basic right. Without it, progress is impossible. Let’s educate our future generations. Let’s make this a priority in the coming years. Let’s reach for the moon. But first, let’s ensure that every child receives an education.

ALI HASSAN,

Hub.

