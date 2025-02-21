LHC seals five Lahore service stations for water wastage

In compliance with Lahore High Court (LHC) orders to combat smog, authorities have sealed five service stations in Lahore for wasting water, according to a report submitted by Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) legal advisor Mian Irfan Akram.

The report, presented during a hearing on smog and environmental pollution, stated that Lahore has 612 service stations, out of which 556 have functional water recycling plants. However, 18 stations had non-functional plants, while 38 were operating without any recycling system.

The WASA legal advisor also informed the court that cases have been registered against several service station owners for violating environmental regulations.

LHC’s strict stance on water conservation

During the February 7 hearing, LHC Justice Shahid Karim imposed a Rs10,000 fine on individuals found wasting water while washing vehicles at home. The court also directed the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) to submit a detailed report on traffic-related pollution.

Additionally, the court emphasized the importance of public awareness campaigns ahead of the upcoming cricket event, ensuring proper traffic management and environmental precautions.