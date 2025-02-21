Friday, February 21, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

LHC seals five Lahore service stations for water wastage

LHC seals five Lahore service stations for water wastage
Web Desk
4:25 PM | February 21, 2025
National

In compliance with Lahore High Court (LHC) orders to combat smog, authorities have sealed five service stations in Lahore for wasting water, according to a report submitted by Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) legal advisor Mian Irfan Akram.

The report, presented during a hearing on smog and environmental pollution, stated that Lahore has 612 service stations, out of which 556 have functional water recycling plants. However, 18 stations had non-functional plants, while 38 were operating without any recycling system.

The WASA legal advisor also informed the court that cases have been registered against several service station owners for violating environmental regulations.

LHC’s strict stance on water conservation
During the February 7 hearing, LHC Justice Shahid Karim imposed a Rs10,000 fine on individuals found wasting water while washing vehicles at home. The court also directed the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) to submit a detailed report on traffic-related pollution.

CM Maryam Nawaz launches 'Magnificent Punjab' tourism project

Additionally, the court emphasized the importance of public awareness campaigns ahead of the upcoming cricket event, ensuring proper traffic management and environmental precautions.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1740121755.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025