Macron says France and allies ‘united’ on Ukraine

PARIS - President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that France and its allies agreed Ukraine’s rights and European security concerns should be taken into account in any deal to end the war with Russia, before he heads to Washington next week.

“The position of France and its allies is clear and united. We wish for peace in Ukraine that is lasting,” Macron said on X after a meeting with the leaders of 19 mostly European countries, with most taking part by video link. US President Donald Trump has stunned the European Union by saying he is ready to resume diplomacy with Vladimir Putin after three years of Russia’s war against Ukraine, over the heads of both European countries and Kyiv.

Macron held the meeting on Ukraine Wednesday afternoon in a bid to coordinate a European response to what he has called an “existential threat” from Russia after the shock US policy shift. “We stand by Ukraine and will carry out all our responsibilities to ensure peace and security in Europe,” Macron said after the video conference.

But he said participants, which included the leaders of EU nations as well as Iceland, Norway and Canada, stressed Ukraine should be included and “its rights respected” in the process.

Spanish PM says will visit Kyiv on Monday

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he will visit Kyiv on Monday to “reaffirm Spain’s support for Ukrainian democracy and president” Volodymyr Zelensky. Sanchez’s announcement on Thursday came as Zelensky was receiving Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine amid tensions after the US president branded the Ukrainian leader a “dictator” who refuses to hold elections.

Envoy Keith Kellogg’s visit comes four days ahead of the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

After last Monday’s emergency meeting of European leaders to discuss Ukraine, Sanchez reaffirmed Madrid’s commitment to Kyiv’s sovereignty. However Madrid is opposed to sending troops to Ukraine as part ofn a peacekeeping force as long as the conflict rages.

“To talk of independence, and, of course, peace in Ukraine, is also to talk about security in Europe,” the Spanish leader said on that occasion.

“Peace in Ukraine and European security are two sides of the same coin,” he added.

“Europe must define, once and for all, its security and defence as a public good.

“Therefore we must articulate common mechanisms of the European Union to be able to finance and increase our security and defence capacity,” Sanchez concluded.

Trump has criticised Zelensky, warned him the Ukrainian leader on his Truth Social platform that the Russians “have the cards” in any negotiation to end the war so he “better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left.”