Meeting reviews UCs’ governance in Mardan  

PESHAWAR - A high-level meeting was convened to assess the administrative structure, governance, and service delivery of Union Councils (UCs) in Mardan.

Chaired by Minister for Revenue and Estate, Nazir Ahmed Abbasi, the meeting was attended by Minister for Law Aftab Alam, Minister for Food Zahir Shah Turo, and Senior Member Board of Revenue Javed Marwat, along with other senior officials.

Discussions focused on jurisdictional boundaries, resource allocation, revenue generation, and infrastructure development, along with the feasibility of restructuring UCs for better functionality.

Minister Nazir Abbasi underscored the need for an efficient local governance system and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening UCs for improved public service and transparency. He urged authorities to develop a well-coordinated approach for effective policy implementation.

Minister Aftab Alam provided insights into the legal framework governing UCs and emphasized necessary amendments to improve their operational efficiency. Minister Zahir Shah Turo highlighted the role of UCs in food security, distribution mechanisms, and public welfare programs.

Senior Member Board of Revenue Javed Marwat stressed the importance of streamlined land and tax administration for sustainable development and proposed measures to enhance revenue collection processes.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to conduct further feasibility studies and engage relevant stakeholders to formulate an effective strategy.

In a separate meeting, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Advisor Ihtesham Ali chaired a session with Mardan district line departments. The meeting was attended by DHO Mardan Dr. Shoaib, DEO Female Samina Ghani, MS DHQ Dr. Javed, and representatives from various departments.

District officers presented performance reports and briefed the Health Advisor on the progress of ongoing development projects. Discussions centered on ensuring transparency and merit in service delivery and development programs.

Expressing concerns over interdepartmental coordination, Health Advisor Ihtesham Ali cited issues where newly constructed roads were damaged due to subsequent gas or water pipeline installations. He directed departments to improve coordination to prevent such inefficiencies.

Key topics covered included clean drinking water provision, electricity supply, transformer upgrades, school classroom expansions, road development, and healthcare facility improvements.

The Health Advisor also instructed the Social Welfare Department to organize free Iftar programs at various locations during Ramadan to support the underprivileged.