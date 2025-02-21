Memorial Girls’ Basketball Match held on 4th Death Anniversary of Abdul Nasir

LAHORE - The Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) commemorated the fourth death anniversary of Sindh basketball leader Abdul Nasir with great respect and devotion. As part of the tribute, a Quran recitation ceremony was held, attended by prominent figures, including KBBA President Ghulam Abbas Jamal Ch, Secretary Zahid Malik, and several officials and former players. Notable attendees included Zafar Iqbal Ch, Fawad Ali Khan, Ashraf Yahya, Aamir Sharif, Ameen Pasha, Sultan Habib, Faisal Ali Khan, Talha Amjad, Abdullah Imam, and Abid Malhi. Special guests Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Tariq Hussain, and officials from various basketball clubs also paid tribute to the late Abdul Nasir. Ghulam Muhammad Khan led prayers for Abdul Nasir, Amjad Ali, Javed Memon, Noor-ul-Abideen, Rasheed Butt, Khan Muhammad, and all departed members of the basketball community. Earlier, the KBBA Girls’ Wing, led by Zaima Khatoon, organized a memorial girls’ basketball match. Distinguished guests, including DPE Uzma Sheikh of Govt Girls Degree College Lines Area, Saeeda Iftikhar Sheikh, Nusrat Afzal, Talat Idris, and Begum Abdullah Imam, attended the event. Dr Nighat Aqeel Sheikh (CMO, Sindh Govt) also offered prayers for Abdul Nasir and other departed souls. In the match, Shahida Parveen Kayani’s team defeated Asma Ali Shah’s team 16-13. Players including Dua Batool, Fabiha Tariq, Fiza Khan, Aamna Ashraf, Sara Ashraf, Hafsa Khan, Manahil Khan, and Ayesha Khan showcased outstanding performances. Noor Jehan, Jaweria Khan, Hina Abbas, and Nosheen Haider officiated the match as referees and technical officials.

Meanwhile, CEO of Solution Engineering Company, Saifullah Shakeel, and COO Muhammad Yousuf Abbas have expressed heartfelt gratitude to 31 Wing Abdullah Shah Ghazi Rangers, KBBA and Firdous Ittihad for successfully organizing the Kashmir Day Rangers Cup Girls and Boys Basketball Tournament.

In an official statement, they announced that two key tournament officials—Commissioner Karachi’s Director of Sports Ghulam Muhammad Khan and Pakistan Rangers DSR Muhammad Farooq Bhatti—will be awarded the Sheikh Zulfiqar Ahmed Gold Medal in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the event. Additionally, Solution Engineering Company plans to organize summer basketball coaching camps for boys and girls during the summer break.