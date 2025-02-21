Military courts have no power for civilians’ trial, argues Imran’s lawyer

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s lawyer Thursday argued before the Supreme Court’s Constitutional Bench that military courts have no power constitutionally to conduct trial of civilians.

The seven-member SC Constitutional Bench, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan conducted hearing of Intra-Court Appeals (ICAs) against the apex court decision on trial of civilians by military courts.

Imran’s counsel Uzair Bhandari informed that when May 9 incidents took place then Article 245 was in-voked on May 10, 2023 and army was called in to act of civil power in the Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh. National Assembly had passed resolution and federal cabinet in its meeting decided regarding the trial of assailants before the military courts.

Uzair contended that oath of army personnel bound them that they would perform only those functions, which are to uphold the constitution. He submitted that in former Chief Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry’s case it was held by the apex court that for every law and provision there should be constitu-tional backing, adding that the law (Army Act) must be read within the framework of constitution.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail said that F B Ali judgment has been endorsed in all the subsequent ver-dicts of the Supreme Court, regarding the civilians’ trials. Uzair said that the apex court need to examine Section 2(1)(d) of Pakistan Army Act, 1952 in the light of 1973 Constitution, as it talks about equality of citizens, due process and fair trial.

He contended how harden criminal a civilian is, but he does not come in the ambit of Section 2(1)(d). He urged the court to find out way to stop trials of civilians by the Court Martial.

Justice Amin said that if the same offence is committed by a member of armed forces and a civilian, then why two different for their trial? He noted that the provision for trial of members of armed forces is existing since the constitutions of 1956, 1962 and Interim Constitution 1972.

Justice Amin further said that Defence Services Laws Amendment Ordinance, 1967, which introduced Sec-tion 2(1)(d) was adapted in 1973 Constitution. He questioned whether Court declaration is required to de-clare 1967 Ordinance ultra vires the constitution, or it could be done automatically.

Uzair replied no. He argued that Article 175 of the constitution is self-executory, adding that India has placed 175(3) [separation of judiciary from executive] in chapter of policy, but Pakistani constitution done nothing about it. He stated that the Parliament is empowered to alter, amend, modify or omit the laws, but if it does not do then the Court can do.

Justice Jamal remarked that if the courts add or modify laws then they are blamed that they have extended their jurisdiction. However, Uzair emphasised that in Benazir Bhutto case the Court maintained that it can give the declaration. If 1973 Constitution has continued pre-constitution laws then the courts can examine them. He argued that the Court is not going to strike down Court Martial but can say civilians should not be tried by the Court Martial. Later, the bench deferred hearing of the case till Monday (May 24).