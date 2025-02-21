Nasir Shah announces to lighten remote areas with solar power

KARACHI - The Sindh Minister for Energy and Planning and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Thursday, said that efforts were underway to provide basic facilities to people in all the areas of the province while solar panels will be provided to off-grid areas. The minister while addressing the inauguration ceremony of electricity supply in Abdullah Rind Goth of Manghopir Town said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision is to provide electricity to everyone. said that Abdullah Rind village is a pre-Pakistan settlement and currently comprises more than 450 houses which are being provided with electricity for the first time through K-Electric. He said that a project for provision of solar power systems to 200,000 households has already been started while the scheme to provide 500,000 solar systems will start this year.

Solar systems will be provided in areas where electricity has not reached so far while efforts will be made for establishing the solar park and provision of technical training to the local people for making employment opportunities available to them.PPP MNA Shahida Rehmani, the chairman Manghopir Town Nawaz Ali Brohi and other PPP leaders were present on the occasion.