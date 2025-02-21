Friday, February 21, 2025
National Tenpin Bowling Championship commences

Staff Reporter
February 21, 2025
Sports

LAHORE  -  The 17th National Tenpin Bowling Championship commenced on Thursday at the Leisure City Bowling Club, Safa Gold, F-7 Markaz. The event was inaugurated by Chairman Pakhtun Action Committee, Javed Bangash. Meanwhile Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Chairman Dr Israr Hussain, President Ijaz ur Rehman, and Secretary General Muhammad Hussain Chatha, attended the inauguration ceremony.

The championship has attracted male and female players from across the country, who will compete in seven categories, including men’s singles, men’s doubles, team event, media event, ladies singles, amateur and deaf men’s singles. The final matches of the championship are scheduled to take place on February 25, marking the culmination of the exciting tournament.

Staff Reporter

