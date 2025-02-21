NED students develop Pakistan’s first driverless electric vehicle

A team of postgraduate students from NED University has introduced a driverless electric vehicle, marking a significant innovation in Pakistan’s automotive sector.

According to details, the engineering students successfully developed a self-driving car capable of reaching assigned destinations autonomously, a technology already in use globally.

The team emphasized that the vehicle is designed to navigate Pakistan’s challenging road conditions, detecting and responding to potholes and uneven surfaces. Their faculty supervisor highlighted the broader potential of this technology, suggesting its application in intercity transport and integration into heavy vehicles, buses, and coaches.

NED University has a history of automotive advancements. In 2021, its students developed Pakistan’s second Formula Electric Sports Car at a cost of approximately Rs3.5 million. The project, inspired by their seniors, aimed to follow in the footsteps of NUST, which built the country’s first such vehicle. The car, with a top speed of 120 km/h and an average cruising speed of 60-70 km/h, faced challenges related to battery backup and motor performance during development.