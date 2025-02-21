Friday, February 21, 2025
Newly installed elevator falls in Mayo Hospital, injuring several nurses

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 21, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE:  -  An elevator in the orthopaedic ward of Mayo Hospital collapsed, injuring seve ral people. The lift had been installed just a few days ago. The hospital administration stated that the accident occurred because the elevator was overloaded, as 13 nurses boarded a lift designed for only six people. According to Mayo Hospital management, the elevator in the orthopaedic ward crashed, injuring 13 nurses. Among them, three, including the head nurse, sustained fractures. The incident happened due to excessive weight in the lift. The injured sustained fractures, while all were shifted to the emergency department for medical treatment. Mayo Hospital’s Medical Superintendent (MS), Dr. Faisal, stated that two injured individuals were  admitted to the hospital, while eight of the injured nurses were discharged shortly after receiving first aid.While one will have a plaster cast applied. Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique took notice of the incident of the elevator collapse of the orthopaedic ward of Mayo Hospital Lahore. The Provincial Health Minister has ordered MS Professor Faisal asood to conduct an immediate investigation into the incident. Dr. Faisal has formed an inquiry committee to investigate the incident. He further mentioned that the hospital administration had recently inaugurated the elevator.

OUR STAFF REPORT

