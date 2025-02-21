OGDCL partners with LUMS to establish Energytech grant

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has awarded the LUMS Centre for Entrepreneurship (LCE) a Cleantech/EnergyTech Grant to establish a dedicated space within its co-working facility. This initiative aims to support start-ups focused on cleantech and sustainable energy solutions, fostering innovation to tackle local and global climate challenges.

The OGDCL Energy and Cleantech Zone, housed within LCE, will serve as a hub for research, collaboration, and innovation. It will provide selected start-ups access to workspaces, mentorship, and industry expertise. The initiative aligns with LCE’s mission to drive entrepreneurship in high-impact areas, including AI-driven energy solutions, cleantech, and sustainability.

The partnership was announced at a ceremony held at the LUMS Vice Chancellor’s Office, with senior representatives from both organisations in attendance. OGDCL was represented by Mr. Ahmed Hayat Lak, MD/CEO; Mr. Shahzad Safdar, Executive Director HR/Admin; Mr. Talat Haider, Chief Incharge Oil and Gas Training Institute; Mr. Zeeshan Haider, Manager External Communications; Mr. Omair Kamran, Senior Training Coordinator; and Mr. Raja Sami Haris, Human Resource Officer. LUMS and LCE were represented by Dr. Ali Cheema, Vice Chancellor, LUMS; Ms. Nuzhat Kamran, Director, Office of Advancement; Prof. Nauman Ahmad Zaffar, Faculty Lead, Cleantech Projects; and Mr. Jazib Zahir, Director, LCE.

Mr. Zahir commented on the agreement, saying, "The OGDCL partnership is a significant milestone for LUMS, and the Centre for Entrepreneurship views it as a key collaboration. We share common goals in areas like innovation, AI, cleantech, and training. OGDCL’s support is vital to the sustainability and growth of the Centre, enabling us to branch into new strategic areas."

Mr. Lak shared the vision behind the initiative, "At OGDCL, we recognise the importance of sustainable energy solutions. Our partnership with LCE allows us to nurture the next generation of innovators in cleantech. By investing in entrepreneurship, we are cultivating a culture of research-driven problem-solving that will benefit Pakistan’s energy sector and beyond."

Following the ceremony, the OGDCL delegation toured the LCE facilities, including the Makers Lab, where they witnessed firsthand the entrepreneurial potential of start-ups at LCE.

Looking ahead, LCE is excited to explore further collaborations with both public and private organisations to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs, driving innovative solutions that will create lasting impact in Pakistan and beyond.