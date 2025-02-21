Pak-Sino air transport coop in full swing

ISLAMABAD - Like roadways and seaways, Pakistan-China airway cooperation has shifted into high gear following the start of a major construction project to build a new terminal at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore.

In collaboration with the Civil Aviation Authority, Pakistan Airports Authority, and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), work on the new terminal at the Allama Iqbal International Airport is well underway.

The initiative aims to enhance the passenger experience and reduce growing congestion at one of Pakistan’s busiest airports.

After the upgrade, it will further expand Pakistan’s external connections, create local employment opportunities, and boost regional development—an important addition to Lahore Airport’s infrastructure and operational capacity.

Expected to be completed by September 2026, the project will significantly improve the airport’s capabilities.

This includes a sixfold increase in immigration counters and a threefold expansion in baggage handling capacity.

Other key features will be increasing departure immigration counters from 10 to 64, arrival immigration counters from 18 to 80, and security checks from 4 to 8.

According to details, check-in counters will rise from 25 to 67, customs inspection points from 12 to 24, passenger boarding bridges from 4 to 6, and baggage conveyor belts from 2 to 6.

Once completed, a CCECC official said, the terminal will be able to handle over 12 million passengers annually, significantly easing congestion and reducing long wait times.

The official added that the terminal expansion plan aims to accommodate rising travel demand for the next 15 to 20 years, according to a report published news Gwadar Pro on Thursday.