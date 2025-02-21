Pak-Turkiye joint military exercise Ataturk-XIII concludes

RAWALPINDI - The closing ceremony of Pak-Turkiye Joint Exercise Ataturk-XIII in the Counter Terrorism domain was conducted between the Armies of Pakistan and the Republic of Turkiye at Cherat, Pakistan. The two-week-long Exercise commenced on 10 February 2025. 2x Combat Teams from the Special Services Group, Pakistan Army and 36x all ranks from Special Forces, Republic of Turkiye participated in the Exercise said an ISPR news release. Commander 11 Corps attended the Closing Ceremony as Chief Guest. Brigadier General Ahmet ASIK from the Republic of Turkiye also witnessed the Closing Ceremony. The troops displayed the highest standards of professional excellence during the conduct. The exercise was aimed at refining professional skills through joint training besides harnessing the historic military-to-military relations among the friendly countries. Participating in troops benefited immensely from joint training/ exercise.