Friday, February 21, 2025
Pakistan, Bahrain to strengthen media cooperation

Pakistan, Bahrain to strengthen media cooperation
Web Desk
1:38 PM | February 21, 2025
National

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture Attaullah Tarar reaffirmed Pakistan's strong brotherly ties with Bahrain, rooted in shared faith, history, and culture, during a meeting with Bahraini Minister for Information Ramzan bin Abdullah Al Noaimi in Riyadh.

Both ministers emphasized the importance of media collaboration, agreeing to enhance exchanges of media delegations, share expertise, and promote joint projects. Tarar proposed cooperation between state media institutions, suggesting news sharing between Bahrain News Agency (BNA) and Pakistan’s Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

The two sides welcomed regular high-level exchanges in recent years. Tarar highlighted a Bahraini parliamentary delegation’s meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, underscoring Pakistan's economic progress and investment potential.

The Bahraini minister reiterated his country’s commitment to strengthening ties with Pakistan, stating that bilateral relations continue to grow under the leadership of both nations.

Web Desk

National

