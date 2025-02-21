Pakistan bringing innovations in communication, other sectors: Aleem Khan

Islamabad - Country Director of the International Road Assessment Program Greg Smith and Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization and Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan, on the occasion of three-day Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety in Morocco, signed an agreement under which this international organization will establish its own setup in Pakistan for preparation, feasibility and assessment of means of communication and road infrastructure.

The agreement will provide significant assistance in improving means of transportation in Pakistan. Welcoming the agreement, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that Pakistan is moving towards bringing innovation, especially in the field of communications, motorways, Karakoram and other highways competing with international standards while several steps are being taken to further improve road infrastructure, reduce accidents and increase travel facilities. He said despite increase in traffic flow on national highways during the past one year, the rate of accidents, injuries and deaths has been reduced significantly, which is a very welcome development. Aleem Khan expressed his belief that International Road Assessment Program will bring sustainable improvement in communication facilities in Pakistan. Greg Smith, Country Director and Acting CEO of the international organization, described Aleem’s briefing as impressive and assured him of technical and all kinds of support from his Organization.

UN Executive Secretary for the European Commission Tatiana Molcean and UN Secretary-General’s Representative Jan Todt called on Aleem Khan in Morocco to discuss current state of Pakistan’s communications and future plans. During the ongoing 4th Global Ministerial Conference in Morocco, the Pakistani delegation leader Aleem Khan also held meetings separately with ministers of Maldives, Oman, Palestine and Bangladesh and discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest and cooperation. Palestinian Minister of Transport Tariq Zourob, Oman’s Deputy Minister Brigadier General Ali Al-Falahi, Bangladesh’s Minister of Industry and Production Adil-ur-Rehman and Maldives’ Minister of Transport M. Ameen met the federal minister for communications and discussed Global Conference in Morocco. The ministers said in their conversation that they would return from Morocco with pleasant memories and actionable experiences.