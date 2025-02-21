Pakistan’s large-scale manufacturing drops 1.87% in first half of FY25

Large-Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) in Pakistan contracted by 1.87% during the first half (July-December) of FY 2024-25 compared to the same period last year, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, LSMI declined by 3.73% in December 2024 compared to December 2023. However, production saw a 19.07% month-on-month (MoM) increase in December 2024 compared to November 2024.

The provisional quantum indices of LSMI for November 2024, based on the 2015-16 base year, were developed using data from source agencies.

Key sectors contributing to the overall decline included food (-0.13%), petroleum products (-0.02%), cement (-0.55%), iron & steel (-0.59%), electrical equipment (-0.60%), machinery & equipment (-0.15%), and furniture (-2.27%). Meanwhile, growth was recorded in tobacco (0.25%), textile (0.36%), garments (1.43%), automobiles (0.77%), and other transport equipment.

Compared to July-December 2023-24, production in the first half of FY25 increased in tobacco, textiles, apparel, and automobiles but declined in food, petroleum products, chemicals, mineral products, iron & steel, electrical equipment, machinery, and furniture.