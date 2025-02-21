Peshawar sets milk, yogurt prices for Ramadan 2025

The district administration of Peshawar has fixed prices for milk and yogurt ahead of Ramadan 2025 to ensure price stability during the holy month.

According to an official notification, buffalo milk (6% fat) will be sold at Rs220 per litre, while buffalo milk (5% fat) is priced at Rs190 per litre. Cow’s milk (4% fat) will also be available for Rs190 per litre.

For yogurt, A-Plus category will cost Rs240 per kg, while A category will be priced at Rs210 per kg.

The new pricing will be effective from the first day of Ramadan, and shopkeepers have been instructed to display price lists prominently at their outlets.

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announced a Ramadan relief package in collaboration with the federal government, providing free flour to deserving families under the Benazir Income Support Program.