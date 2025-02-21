Petroleum dealers strongly oppose govt’s move of deregulation of oil prices

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA), while strongly opposing the government’s move of deregulation of oil prices, has termed the decision unilateral and claimed that it will result in an increase in fuel prices, significant rise in adulterated oil and double the smuggling of Iranian fuel.

“Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) is the representative body of 15000 petrol pumps, however it was not taken on board by the government on the oil prices deregulation policy,” said Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) in a letter written to the Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik here. It is noteworthy that the Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik has announced that the government is introducing a policy to deregulate fuel prices, allowing oil marketing companies (OMCs) to sell fuel at competitive rates to increase their market share. OMCs will also be allowed to set competitive prices and sell petrol and diesel below the government’s announced rates, the minister said.

“I am writing to express our surprise and concern regarding your recent announcement about the deregulation of the oil industry,” said Abdul Sami Khan, chairman Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) in the letter. “I would like to remind you of our previous meeting at the PSO House, attended by yourself, the Secretary of Petroleum, DG Oil, Chairman OGRA, and MD PSO. During that meeting, it was clearly conveyed that any moves towards deregulation would not proceed without consultation with the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA), he said.

“As a major stakeholder in the petroleum industry, with a network of over 15,000 retail outlets across Pakistan and significant investments amounting to trillions of rupees, we, the PPDA, condemn this unilateral decision by the government. This decision has been made without our input, contradicting the assurance given by the minister in our last meeting that no actions would be taken without prior discussions with us,” chairman PPDA said. He said that while the minister has suggested that deregulation will foster competition among oil marketing companies (OMCs) and lower fuel prices for the public, we believe that this policy has been announced without adequate consideration of its implications. A major concern is the potential significant rise in adulterated oil and will double the smuggling of Iranian petroleum products, which the government of Pakistan has yet to control effectively. “We strongly oppose this move and urge an immediate review of the decision. Furthermore, we request that the minister convene a meeting with a delegation from the PPDA to discuss this matter thoroughly. Thank you for your attention to this urgent issue. We look forward to your prompt response,” Sami Khan said.