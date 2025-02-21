PFA launches operation in Vehari against expired food items

Vehari - The Punjab Food Authority conducted a grand operation across the district to curb prohibited and expired food items. According to the Food Authority spokesperson, actions were taken in Mailsi, Adda Machiwal, Lari Adda Burewala, Club Road Vehari, and Karampur.During the operations, a case was registered against the owner of a dairy production unit in Basti Qaziwala Mailsi for manufacturing fake desi ghee and margarine. A grinding unit at 103 Club Road was fined Rs 50,000 for using scrap material for spice packaging.Additionally, Pansar Store in Adda Machiwal was fined Rs 35,000 for selling China salt, and a hotel in Lari Adda Burewala was fined Rs 12,000 for using China salt in food preparation. A grocery store in Dharampura Maisi was fined Rs 10,000 for selling banned gutka.Two stores in Karampur and Pul Dhulki Mailsi were fined Rs 17,000 for possessing expired cold drinks. DG Punjab Food Authority Muhammad Asim Javaid stated that eliminating substandard food items is the top priority of the Punjab Food Authority for the health and well-being of citizens.

Man attacks wife with acid at in-laws house

A husband, in a fit of rage, threw acid on his wife at her parents’ house. The woman’s face and neck were severely burned. Police arrested the suspect and lodged a case against him.

Nasran Bibi, daughter of Bahawal Sher from Moza Bhattian, was married to Muhammad Khan four years ago. A year ago, she returned to her parents’ house due to domestic disputes. Muhammad Khan came to reconcile with her, but when she refused, he threw acid on her, severely burning her. Police PS Sahoka registered a case and immediately arrested the suspect, starting an investigation.