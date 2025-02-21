PM Shehbaz vows to recover corruption losses for national treasury

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has pledged to recover funds lost to corruption, case allocation, and administrative mismanagement, returning them to the national treasury.

Speaking at the launch of a new case management system, he praised the law minister and his team for implementing a modern, transparent, and technology-driven mechanism.

Highlighting the backlog of billions of pending cases in tribunals and courts, he underscored the need to reclaim every lost penny for public welfare.

The Prime Minister emphasized learning from past mistakes and advancing governance and accountability reforms.