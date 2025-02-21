Police arrest 06 dacoits in injured condition, weapons recovered

LARKANA - Larkana Police thwarted the nefarious intentions of dacoits who were standing in the Jamali Laro area within the area of police Station Hydari with the intent to committed robbery on Thursday. In an exchange of fire from both sides, one dacoit was arrested in an injured condition, and weapons were recovered. The injured dacoit has been identified as Muhammad Sadiq Shar, a resident of District Shikarpur. The injured dacoit is being shifted to the hospital for treatment. A search operation is underway in the area to arrest the fleeing dacoits. According to initial investigations, police said dacoit is involved in recent serious crimes and cases. The criminal record of the injured dacoit is being further checked. In the limits of police station Lashari, on Wali Dad Gabar Road, police on patrol encountered dacoits with criminal intent. In an exchange of fire from both sides, one dacoit was arrested in an injured condition, and weapons were recovered. The injured dacoit has been identified as Hadi Bakhsh Shar, a resident of Tehsil Garhi Yasin. The search for the fleeing dacoits continues, and additional personnel have been dispatched to the encounter site. According to initial investigations, the said by police dacoit is involved in serious crimes and cases. The criminal record of the injured dacoit is being further checked.