Policeman martyred in Quetta firing

QUETTA - One person was killed and another sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near a police check post located in the Shaban area of Quetta district on Thursday.

According to police sources, unknown gunmen opened fire near a check post located in Shaban area. As a result, a policeman died on the spot while another sustained injures. The dead and injured were taken to hospital for necessary procedure. The police cordoned off the area to trace the culprits behind this firing incident. Further investigation was underway.