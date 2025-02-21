Friday, February 21, 2025
Portuguese author, journalist Teresa Nicolau engages in literary activities in Lahore

Staff Reporter
February 21, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Acclaimed Portuguese author and journalist Teresa Nicolau is set to participate in a series of cultural and literary events in Lahore from February 21st to 24th. Nicolau will visit the University of South Asia, Lahore, alongside Portuguese Ambassador Frederico Silva, for an interactive session with students and professors, said in a statement issued by the Portugal embassy here. The discussion will focus on arts, society, literature, journalism, and cross-cultural narratives. Nicolau will attend the Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) 2025 opening ceremony and chair a panel discussion titled “The City as a Character.” The panel will feature esteemed authors David Wagner, Sofka Zinovieff, Mohsin Hamid, and Osama Siddique. Nicolau will participate in another panel discussion, “Art, Rebellion and Subversion: Does Money Matter?” alongside authors Clemens Berger, Lucy Fricke, Omar Shahid Hamid, and Awais Khan. Concluding her visit, Nicolau will engage in an interactive session at the Lahore Fort on February 24th, hosted by Aga Khan Cultural Services. The discussion will bring together intellectuals, media, and cultural figures to explore heritage, culture, language, communication, society, and artistic expression. These events are organized by the Embassy of Portugal in Islamabad, in cooperation with Lahore-based entities, and supported by Camões Instituto da Cooperação e da Língua, I. P. This underscores Portugal’s commitment to cultural exchange and literary collaborations, the embassy said.

Staff Reporter

