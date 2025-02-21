PSX gains 396 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of PSX continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 396.72 points, a positive change of 0.35 percent, closing at 113,739.16 points as compared to 113,342.44 points on the last trading day. A total of 787,438,742 shares were traded during the day as compared to 667,719,653 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs33.097 billion against Rs25.734 billion on the last trading day. As many as 453 companies transacted their shares in the stock market. 223 of them recorded gains and 176 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 54 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Pak International Bulk with 91,476,864 shares at Rs8.69 per share, Fauji Cement with 73,707,472 shares at Rs43.41 per share and K-Electric Limited with 58,967,212 shares at Rs4.71 per share. Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs125.03 per share, closing at Rs2,968.05, whereas runner-up was Lucky Core Industries Limited with Rs58.24 rise in its share price to close at Rs1,248.04.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs272.51 per share price, closing at Rs23.115.00, whereas the runner-up was Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited with Rs124.62 decline in its per share price to Rs1,121.61.