Friday, February 21, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PSX gains 396 points

PSX gains 396 points
NEWS WIRE
February 21, 2025
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  The 100-index of PSX continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 396.72 points, a positive change of 0.35 percent, closing at 113,739.16 points as compared to 113,342.44 points on the last trading day. A total of 787,438,742 shares were traded during the day as compared to 667,719,653   shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs33.097 billion against Rs25.734 billion on the last trading day. As many as 453 companies transacted their shares in the stock market. 223 of them recorded gains and 176 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 54 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Pak International Bulk with 91,476,864 shares at Rs8.69 per share, Fauji Cement with 73,707,472 shares at Rs43.41 per share and K-Electric Limited with 58,967,212 shares at Rs4.71 per share. Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs125.03 per share, closing at Rs2,968.05, whereas runner-up was Lucky Core Industries Limited with Rs58.24 rise in its share price to close at Rs1,248.04.

Sindh govt mowwwves SHC against ATC judge’s irregularities in Mustafa Amir Case

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs272.51 per share price, closing at Rs23.115.00, whereas the runner-up was Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited with Rs124.62 decline in its per share price to Rs1,121.61.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1740039054.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025