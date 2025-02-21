PTI perturbed by tribute & honour to Army Chief in UK: Atta Tarar

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is virtually perturbed by the tribute and honor given to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at the esteemed Royal Military Academy Sandhurst during his visit to the United Kingdom. A guard of honour was awarded to the Army Chief, and Pakistan’s national anthem was played by the Royal Band at the esteemed Royal Military Academy Sandhurst that indeed enhanced the prestige of the country, said the minister while speaking to the media.

He condemned a social media campaign peddled by what he said “a handful miscreants of Tehreek-e-Inteshar” to make the visit of the Army Chief controversial. Tarar said the entire world recognizes the professional capabilities of the Pakistan Army including officers and cadets, but it seemed that the tribute and honor given to the Pakistan’s Army Chief is perturbing the “Tehreek-e-Inteshar”. “It is as same as they are stunned by the Pakistan’s progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,” he added. He said the law shall take its course and action would be taken against those who are resorting to harm the national interest of Pakistan.

Tarar said the people of Pakistan had reiterated their commitment to the respect and integrity of their country and Army by rejecting their social media campaign in this regard. “This same lot of miscreants also ran a campaign on social media to disrupt the flow of remittances but the overseas Pakistanis being responsible citizens continue to play their due role expressing their association and love for the country”.

He said the PTI founder is the mastermind of every anti-Pakistan move, hell bent on pursuing the agenda of the country’s enemies. There is a group of miscreants who targeted military installations and burnt Jinnah House Lahore and even did not spare the memorials of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the security of their country, he said, adding the video evidence is existed that shows their involvement in the May 9 incidents.

“When they tried to attack the Pakistan’s defense, they actually tried to fulfill the dream of enemy who never even by today dared to resort to attack Pakistan this way,” he remarked.

While pursing agenda of the country’s enemy, they brought back terrorists in Pakistan, he said, pointing out to the speeches of the PTI founder who “completely support terrorists”.

“At international media, his speeches are there in which he is saying that they (terrorists) are good people and he will bring them back to resettle in Pakistan,” the minister noted. “Will it not be correct to say that these terrorism issues are just due to the PTI founder who resettled them in Pakistan by changing the policy of state,” Tarar questioned.