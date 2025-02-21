Friday, February 21, 2025
PTI suffered irreparable loss due to Marwat’s statement on KSA: Raja

Imran Mukhtar
February 21, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMAABD  -  Days after criticism on him by two party dissidents, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja on Thursday spoke his heart by saying that he had no personal enmity with anyone. Talking to reporters here, Raja said he had no differences with Sher Afzal Marwat but the way the latter talked in the past severely damaged the cause of PTI.

“The party suffered an irreparable loss due to Marwat’s statement about Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” he said, adding that jailed PTI founder Imran Khan had shown his serious displeasure over the statement. Raja is facing serious criticism from two disgruntled party leaders including Marwat and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry. Few days before, PTI had expelled its MNA Marat from the party for violating the discipline after he disrupted speech of Raja on February 8 at the party’s rally in Swabi. Chaudhry who himself quit PTI after violent incidents of May 9, 2023, has also been criticising Raja what he said that the party had been handed over to ‘corporate lawyers.’

The secretary general said that Marwat even uttered critical remarks about senior party leaders Syed Shibli Faraz, Hamid Khan and the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan. He noted that Marwat even said that PTI’s negotiates team had surrendered before the government. About Chaudhry’s criticism, the secretary general said he never entered into an argument with him but unaware on whose dictation he was writing on X against him.

Imran Mukhtar

