Friday, February 21, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Punjab, other than Lahore, is being treated like a stepdaughter: PPP

People’s Party leader Hassan Murtaza says Maryam’s performance is limited to making TikToks only

Our Staff Reporter
February 21, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  General Secretary of the People’s Party Central Punjab, Syed Hassan Murtaza, has said that Maryam Nawaz’s performance is limited to making TikToks, and that apart from Lahore, the rest of Punjab is being treated like a stepdaughter. Reacting to the statement of the provincial information minister, Hassan Murtaza said that by giving billions of development funds to Lahore, the rest of Punjab has been left abandoned. Maryam Nawaz has destroyed the businesses of Punjab’s traders.

He said the farmers, traders and labourers of Punjab are suffering due to Maryam Nawaz’s policies. The Governor of Punjab is the constitutional head of the province and it is his duty to point out the shortcomings of the Punjab government. He said that the efforts of the Sindh government in the health and education sectors have been appreciated at the global level.  The People’s Party does not make the prime minister by saying so, but comes to power through public power. Hassan Murtaza further said that President Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are restoring the image of Pakistan at the global level.  “The next Prime Minister of Pakistan will be Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Stop it if you can,” he said.

Sindh govt mowwwves SHC against ATC judge’s irregularities in Mustafa Amir Case

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1740039054.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025