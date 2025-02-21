Punjab to become regional hub for history, culture, tourism

The Punjab government has launched an initiative to transform the province into a regional and international center for history, culture, and tourism.

As part of the plan, 170 historical sites will be upgraded into world-class tourist destinations.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has approved the establishment of the Punjab Tourism and Heritage Authority to oversee all tourism-related institutions. A comprehensive tourism policy has also been finalized.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has incorporated a three-phase restoration plan into the Annual Development Programme, with tendering set to begin in July.

Key projects include developing Taxila as an international tourist city, upgrading Taxila Museum, restoring 46 inactive gurdwaras, and modernizing Chhanga Manga into a Swiss-style recreational site.