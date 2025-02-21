‘Rang-e-Pakistan 2025’ cultural festival to showcase Pakistan’s rich heritage

ISLAMABAD - The highly anticipated “Rang-e-Pakistan 2025” cultural festival is set to take place in the federal capital with the joint efforts of Lok Virsa, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and other partner organisations from today (February 21 to 23). The three-day festival aims to celebrate Pakistan’s diverse culture, art, and heritage through a series of vibrant performances and exhibitions. Organised in collaboration with various cultural and literary institutions, the event will feature musical performances, Qawwali, Mushaira, dance shows, and instrumental performances. The much-anticipated cultural festival Rang-e-Pakistan is set to bring an immersive experience of Pakistan’s rich heritage, literature, and performing arts. A series of vibrant events will be showcased, including a Puppet Show by the PNCA, celebrating the art of storytelling through colorful characters. The show, scheduled from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Lok Virsa, promises to be a delight for children and families. Literary enthusiasts will be treated to an evening of poetry with a grand Mushaira, where renowned poets will gather to share verses on February 23, starting at 5:00 PM at the Media Studio, Lok Virsa. Another literary attraction is the Dastan Goi session, featuring Badar Khan, reviving the ancient art of storytelling on February 22 and 23, from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Rooftop Theatre. Music lovers can look forward to Open Mic and Pop/Rock Performances throughout the festival, showcasing young and emerging talents from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM daily. The festival will culminate with a Soulful Qawali Night, featuring the mesmerizing Nadeem Jameel Khan, set to take place on February 23 at 8:00 PM at the Mela Ground Stage. The visitors can also enjoy screenings of cultural documentaries, historical paintings, book exhibitions, and calligraphy demonstrations. In addition to the artistic displays, the festival will host puppet shows for children, an exhibition of antiquities and replicas, and traditional food stalls representing the rich culinary traditions from all provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The festival is expected to attract a large audience, including culture enthusiasts, artists, and tourists, as it provides an opportunity to experience the essence of Pakistan’s artistic and literary heritage. Adding to the artistic grandeur, the Colors of Heritage – Painting Exhibition will highlight Pakistan’s cultural essence through visual arts, with stunning works on display at Lok Virsa from February 21 to 23. Book lovers will also have the opportunity to explore a diverse collection at the Book Stall, featuring literary works from Iqbal Academy, Quaid-e-Azam Academy, Lok Virsa, and the Pakistan Academy of Letters, open daily from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM. The festival will also feature traditional dances, folk music, and cultural performances, celebrating Pakistan’s diverse heritage while the attendees can enjoy performances ranging from Sufi whirls to Sindhi Jhoomer, along with instrumental renditions of Rabab and Santoor. With an array of events catering to art, music, literature, and history, Rang-e-Pakistan aims to offer a captivating cultural experience for people of all ages.

Visitors are encouraged to join this three-day celebration to witness Pakistan’s artistic and literary brilliance firsthand.