Rawalpindi issues traffic plan for Champions Trophy 2025

Web Desk
5:26 PM | February 21, 2025
Sports

The City Traffic Police Rawalpindi has announced a traffic management plan to facilitate commuters during the Champions Trophy 2025 matches.

According to the plan, Murree Road from Faizabad to Double Road will remain closed during the arrival and departure of teams for matches scheduled on February 24, 25, and 27.

Traffic from Islamabad will be diverted from Faizabad to Expressway, while commuters traveling between Rawalpindi and Islamabad will be redirected via Chandni Chowk and Rehmanabad. Vehicles from Ghausia Chowk will be diverted through Farooq Azam Road and Kuri Road.

Stadium Road from Ninth Avenue Chowk to Double Road Turn will also remain closed during match days. Traffic from Ninth Avenue will be rerouted to Faizabad, Expressway, and IJP Road.

Vehicles entering Rawalpindi must use Pindora Chungi, Katarian, Peerwadhai Mor, and Chak Madad, while traffic heading toward Ninth Avenue from Rawalpindi will enter via Murree Road and Faizabad.

New Zealand will face Bangladesh on February 24 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

On February 25, Australia and South Africa will go head-to-head in a crucial Champions Trophy 2025 match.

After a day's break, Pakistan will play its final group-stage match against Bangladesh on February 27.

Web Desk

Sports

