RYK, Multan road accidents devour11 lives

Rahim Yar Khan/Multan - Two accidents in Rahim Yar Khan and Multan claimed lives of at least 11 people, besides injuring many others on Thursday. A devastating collision between a passenger bus and a rickshaw near the National Highway in the wee hours of Thursday resulted in the loss of six lives. Five other people also sustained injuries in the accident. The victims belonged to the same family including two brothers. Two of the injured were stated to be in critical condition. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy. The incident occurred at approximately 6 AM near Zahir Pir, a well-known town about 20 kilometers from here, on the National Highway.

A bus traveling from Faisalabad to Sadiqabad, struggling with low visibility due to dense fog, crashed into the rear side of a “Phatta” rickshaw carrying 11 members of the same family who were on their way for sugarcane harvesting. Due to the force of the impact and the high speed of the bus, the rickshaw veered off and violently collided with roadside trees before overturning, after which the bus ran over the rickshaw passengers, causing immediate fatalities. Four individuals—Nasir Ahmed, Allah Bakhsh, Muhammad Afzal, and Muhammad Hashim—lost their lives on the spot. Bystanders at the scene immediately provided first aid and alerted emergency services, following which Rescue 1122 dispatched four ambulances to the accident site. The injured passengers—Muhammad Saleem, Waseem Ahmed, Muhammad Imtiaz, Muhammad Zahid, and Naveed Ahmed—were rushed to Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan, while Muhammad Shafiq and Shah Nawaz were shifted to Tehsil Hospital Khanpur. Tragically, two critically injured brothers, Muhammad Saleem and Waseem Ahmed, succumbed to their injuries at Sheikh Zayed Hospital, while the condition of two other victims remains precarious, with medical teams working tirelessly to save their lives.

Meanwhile, seven passengers including a woman and two children were killed and around a dozen more sustained injuries after a bus carrying Tableeghi Jamat members collided with a trailer on Multan-Khanewal section of motorway here Thursday morning. A Rescue 1122 official said, the 49-seater air-conditioned bus, KPK E-3435 Swat, travelling from Karachi to Swat, when reached a point, some 18 kilometers from Shah Rukn-e-Alam interchange towards Khanewal on Multan-Khanewal section of motorway, collided with a 22-wheel long vehicle (TMK-618 Lasbela). Rescuers reached the spot soon after a motorway police officer conveyed information and retrieved five bodies from the bus. Front part of the bus was badly damaged. Seven others were found injured, however, five of them were provided first aid on the spot while remaining two were shifted to Nishtar Hospital for treatment of their serious injuries. Bodies of the deceased passengers were also shifted to the hospital, Rescue 1122 spokesman said. He further added that before their arrival at the accident site, the motorway police had already shifted some injured passengers to Nishtar-II Hospital.

Motorway police sources, however, said they had shifted eight injured persons to Nishtar-II Hospital by FWO ambulances and two of them had died.

A doctor at DMS office of Nishtar Hospital told APP that five passengers were received dead at Nishtar Hospital while two more breathed their last at Nishtar-II Hospital.

According to Rescue 1122 and police sources, the dead were identified as 40 years old Laiba Bibi, Safiullah s/o Ashraf-ud-Din (66), Jan Shair (35), a child Muhammad Raees (4), another child Junaid s/o Usman (4), and two unknown males.

Many of those having minor injuries were given first aid on the spot. The injured shifted to Nishtar Hospitals with serious injuries included Sameeullah (27), and Tahir Javed (54) while those with minor injuries included Bakhtiar Khan (60), Raza Khan (62), Inayat-ur-Rehman (65), and Muhammad Zaheer Shah (55), Esa Khan (20), Umair Omar, Mustil Subhan (43), Afroz Khan (65).