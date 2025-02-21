Friday, February 21, 2025
Saad Habib clinches JCSC Golf title with dominant 10-stroke victory

Staff Reporter
February 21, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  The 14th Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) Open Golf Championship concluded in spectacular fashion at the scenic Margalla Golf Club, with Saad Habib delivering a masterclass performance to claim the title. Saad displayed exceptional skill and composure, finishing 10 strokes ahead of his nearest rivals. His bogey-free final round of 66 (-5) sealed his dominance, bringing his overall scores to 75, 71, and 66. His closest competitors, Umer Farooq (+10) and Nauman Ilyas (+11), were unable to match his brilliance, leaving Saad to cruise to victory. This triumph marks Saad’s second consecutive championship win in just 10 days, following his sensational -13 under-par performance at Rumanza during the Faldo Series. His rapid ascent in the golfing ranks signals a bright future ahead. In other categories, Rizwan Rashid (Margalla Golf Club) won the Senior Amateur Gross title, while Muhammad Ayub Khan (Gujranwala Golf Club) claimed the Senior Amateur Net prize. Among the ladies, Anna James Gill secured the Amateur Gross title with a total score of 169, while Jannat Amir Jami won the Amateur Net category. The championship concluded with a grand prize distribution ceremony, attended by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, who honored the winners and celebrated the spirit of competition that defines this prestigious event.

