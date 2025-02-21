Saif urges youth’s role to tackle climate change impacts

Peshawar - Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information & Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, attended a one-day conference on climate change titled “Youth and Beyond: From COP29 Promises to Action-Oriented COP30 Policies.” The event was organized by the Progressive Climate Foundation (PCF) in collaboration with the Directorate of Youth Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The conference brought together youth, students, and climate activists to discuss the challenges of climate change and the role of young people in driving solutions. Minister for Social Welfare Department, Qasim Ali Shah, also attended the event. In his keynote address, Barrister Saif emphasized the existential threat posed by climate change and the need for proactive measures to address it. He warned that failure to act could have severe consequences for future generations.

The advisor acknowledged the crucial role of youth in shaping climate policies and urged them to take ownership of the issue. He stressed that climate change is a global challenge requiring collective action, particularly from younger generations. He also highlighted the importance of conflict resolution and adaptability in addressing environmental challenges.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s specific vulnerabilities, Barrister Saif noted that while the country contributes minimally to global carbon emissions, it remains highly susceptible to climate change impacts. He cited examples of environmental degradation in high-altitude regions like Siachen, where waste management issues persist. He also emphasized the role of social media and grassroots campaigns in raising awareness, highlighting the success of the plastic bag ban in Islamabad, which was enforced with the help of students and youth activists.

Barrister Saif commended the efforts of the Progressive Climate Foundation and other organizations working to tackle climate challenges. He assured participants of the government’s commitment to supporting youth-led initiatives and utilizing international resources, such as the Green Climate Fund, to implement sustainable policies.

In his concluding remarks, he urged young people to document their efforts, raise awareness, and actively participate in shaping climate policies. He reaffirmed the government’s willingness to collaborate with climate activists and provide platforms to amplify their voices. The conference ended with a call to action, encouraging participants to move beyond promises and focus on implementing concrete policies ahead of COP30.