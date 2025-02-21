Friday, February 21, 2025
SCBAP appreciates meeting between the CJP and the PM

SCBAP appreciates meeting between the CJP and the PM
February 21, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta, President Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP), met with Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi, Chief Justice of Pakistan. He was accompanied by Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, Senior Vice President SCBAP, and Khalil Panezai, Member Baluchistan Bar Council. The meeting encapsulated discussions on a range of issues concerning the overall performance of the judiciary. President SCBAP hailed the Chief Justice of Pakistan for his initiatives taken for the efficient functioning of the Court, which have effectively resulted in the reduction of longstanding pendency.  Besides this, the President SCBAP expressed his appreciation for the meeting held yesterday between the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Prime Minister, which aimed to focus on the judicial and law reforms necessary for establishing an efficient and effective judicial system.

