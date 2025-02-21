Security forces eliminate six terrorists in Karak IBO

Security forces conducted a successful intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Karak district on Friday, eliminating six terrorists, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The operation was launched based on reports of terrorist presence, with troops effectively engaging the target. In the ensuing exchange of fire, six terrorists were neutralized.

A sanitization operation is underway to eliminate any remaining threats, as security forces remain committed to eradicating terrorism from the country.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist activity in recent weeks, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa being the most affected region. In response, security forces have intensified targeted operations against militants.

On February 17, security forces eliminated 30 terrorists in an IBO in Sararogha, South Waziristan. The ISPR stated that troops engaged the militants' location, resulting in the successful elimination of all 30 terrorists.