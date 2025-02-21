Friday, February 21, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Security forces eliminate six terrorists in Karak IBO

Security forces eliminate six terrorists in Karak IBO
Web Desk
6:52 PM | February 21, 2025
National

Security forces conducted a successful intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Karak district on Friday, eliminating six terrorists, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The operation was launched based on reports of terrorist presence, with troops effectively engaging the target. In the ensuing exchange of fire, six terrorists were neutralized.

A sanitization operation is underway to eliminate any remaining threats, as security forces remain committed to eradicating terrorism from the country.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist activity in recent weeks, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa being the most affected region. In response, security forces have intensified targeted operations against militants.

On February 17, security forces eliminated 30 terrorists in an IBO in Sararogha, South Waziristan. The ISPR stated that troops engaged the militants' location, resulting in the successful elimination of all 30 terrorists.

Lahore Literary Festival 2025 kicks off with cultural and literary grandeur

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1740121755.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025