Shami, Gill guide India to emphatic win over Bangladesh in Champions Trophy opener

DUBAI - A stellar bowling display from Mohammed Shami, followed by a composed century from Shubman Gill, propelled India to a commanding six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in their opening match of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

After opting to bat first, Bangladesh endured a disastrous start as Indian pacers made early inroads, leaving them reeling at 35/5 within 8.3 overs. Shami, leading the attack with precision, rattled the top order to set the tone for India’s dominance.

In the face of adversity, Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali stitched together a crucial 151-run stand for the sixth wicket, launching a remarkable recovery. The duo counter-attacked, finding gaps and rotating the strike effectively to push Bangladesh past the 200-run mark.

Shami, however, returned to break the threatening partnership, dismissing Jaker (68 off 114, 4 fours) in the 43rd over. His wicket triggered a mini-collapse, but Hridoy stood firm, battling through cramps to bring up a fighting century (100 off 118, 6 fours, 2 sixes).Bangladesh were eventually bowled out for 228 in 48.2 overs. Shami was the pick of the bowlers with an impressive 5/53, while Harshit Rana (3/44) and Axar Patel (2/36) provided valuable support.

Chasing 229, India made a confident start, with Rohit Sharma (41 off 36, 7 fours) and Shubman Gill laying a solid 69-run opening stand. Sharma’s aggressive knock ended on the final delivery of the powerplay, bringing Virat Kohli (22 off 38) to the crease.

India briefly stumbled as Bangladesh struck in quick succession, reducing them to 144/4 in 30.1 overs. However, Gill, displaying remarkable composure, anchored the chase alongside KL Rahul in a match-winning unbroken 87-run stand.

Gill remained unbeaten on 101 off 129 balls, striking nine fours and two sixes, while Rahul contributed 41 off 47 deliveries to guide India home with 21 balls to spare. For Bangladesh, Rishad Hossain was the most successful bowler, claiming 2/38, while Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman picked up one wicket each.

Shubman Gill, who was named player of the match for his maiden ICC event century, called it one of his most satisfying innings, highlighting the early challenge of timing shots due to the ball not coming onto the bat. “Adjusting my approach, I used my feet against pacers and played off the back foot against spinners after consulting with Kohli. With pressure mounting, a dressing room message emphasized the need for one batter to see the chase through. My first six boosted my confidence, while the second brought me closer to my hundred, making both memorable.”

Scores in Brief

INDIA 231-4 (Gill 101*, Rahul 41*, Rishad 2-38) beat BANGLADESH 228 (Hridoy 100, Jaker 68, Shami 5-53) by six wickets.